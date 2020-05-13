Michael Andrew Stafford
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PORTSMOUTH- Michael A. Stafford, 49, went to be with the Lord on Monday, May 11, 2020. He was born in Portsmouth, VA and was a graduate of Cradock High School. He graduated from Old Dominion University and went on to have a successful career in retail sales.

He is survived by his parents, Frank L. and Hazel Haddock Stafford; brother, David L. Stafford and his wife, Vellette; niece, Victoria L. Stafford; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Michael enjoyed baseball, fishing, golf and soccer. He played baseball with Cradock Little League and was a District All-Star at Cradock High School. He also loved the Washington Redskins and his beloved Labrador, Nahla.

Due to concerns of the Corona Virus, services for the family will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Cradock Baptist Church or a charity of your choice.

Condolences may be offered online at

www.sturtevantfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sturtevant Funeral Home - Portsmouth Boulevard Chapel
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved