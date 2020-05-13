PORTSMOUTH- Michael A. Stafford, 49, went to be with the Lord on Monday, May 11, 2020. He was born in Portsmouth, VA and was a graduate of Cradock High School. He graduated from Old Dominion University and went on to have a successful career in retail sales.
He is survived by his parents, Frank L. and Hazel Haddock Stafford; brother, David L. Stafford and his wife, Vellette; niece, Victoria L. Stafford; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Michael enjoyed baseball, fishing, golf and soccer. He played baseball with Cradock Little League and was a District All-Star at Cradock High School. He also loved the Washington Redskins and his beloved Labrador, Nahla.
Due to concerns of the Corona Virus, services for the family will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Cradock Baptist Church or a charity of your choice.
Condolences may be offered online at
www.sturtevantfuneralhome.com
He is survived by his parents, Frank L. and Hazel Haddock Stafford; brother, David L. Stafford and his wife, Vellette; niece, Victoria L. Stafford; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Michael enjoyed baseball, fishing, golf and soccer. He played baseball with Cradock Little League and was a District All-Star at Cradock High School. He also loved the Washington Redskins and his beloved Labrador, Nahla.
Due to concerns of the Corona Virus, services for the family will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Cradock Baptist Church or a charity of your choice.
Condolences may be offered online at
www.sturtevantfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 13, 2020.