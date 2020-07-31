Michael Anthony Reidy, 75, of Virginia Beach joined our parents Elinor and Francis today July 30th. He is survived by his beloved dog Scruffer who was his soul mate and his brothers and sisters Francis, Kathleen, Dianne and Brian. Michael grew up in Havertown PA. Upon graduating from Haverford High School he then entered the Navy serving in South Carolina. After returning from active duty he was taught fine art and oil painting restoration by his father Francis, then took over his father's art gallery, McClee's in Haverford PA, upon his passing. He moved to Virginia Beach in 1997 where he continued doing restoration till his death. Michael was an active member of the A.R.E. and enjoyed just about anything having to do with the outdoors. He was an avid hiker and traveled the world, where he able to meet Mother Teresa and the Dalai Lama. He was much loved and will be missed.



