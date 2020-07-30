1/1
Michael Brown
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Gordon Brown (July 10, 1957-July 27, 2020) was preceded in death by his parents Margaret Ann and J. Gordon Brown. Mike graduated from Blacksburg High school (1975) where he played football and was a stage manager. He became a dispatcher with the Blacksburg Police Department before he went to the fire training school in Virginia Beach. He had a wonderful long career as a fire fighter and became a Battalion One fire chief in Virginia Beach.

Mike was an author, worldwide training specialist, and instructor in rope and confined space rescue. He was the alpha team leader for FEMA in charge of search and rescue at the Oklahoma City bombing, overnight lead on search and rescue at the World Trade Center September 11, 2001 and rescue worker at Hurricane Katrina.

Mike retired to Floyd in 2012 where he and wife Lisa and dog Ax lived on the Little River. Survivors include his beloved wife and best friend, Lisa Kay Taucher, daughter Katie Elizabeth Brown and son Garrett Gordon Brown (North Carolina), sister Sheridan Brown and sister Karen DeBord of Smith Mountain Lake. Grandchildren, nephews, friends and extended family will always remember his words of loving caution "SAFETY FIRST." The family and a few close friends will be honoring Michael in a private memorial ceremony. Instead of flowers the family asks that you please consider contributing to a fire training academy scholarship fund that is being established in Michaelâ€˜s name. Checks may be made to: Fraternal Order of Virginia Beach Fire Chiefs, address is P.O. Box 56151, Virginia Beach, VA 23456-1151. Online condolences may be made at Gardnerfuneralhomefloyd.com or on Facebook @gardnerfuneralhomefloyd. The family is being served by Gardner Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gardner Funeral Home
202 East Oxford Street
Floyd, VA 24091-4741
(540) 745-2007
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 29, 2020
I will never forget the first day I meet Mike, he was in Rookie school but already had his EMT Certification so they stationed him at my station Company 10 so the others could catch up to Mike’s certifications. They and the rest of us, never caught up to Mike, he was head and shoulders above the rest of us his whole career. Mike was as big and strong and as fearless and as intelligent as anyone who has ever been a Firefighter. He was a Legend from day one and will always remain a Legend to those of us who knew him. Thanks Mike for taking the time to teach me how to rappel, it has saved my butt a few times. Thank you for the loyal and dedicated service you preformed not only in Virginia but the many locations all over the country you responded too. Thank you for your warm smile and willingness to share all your knowledge and always treating us as true brothers and sisters. Your love of life and love for the Fire Service affected all of us who had the pleasure to work with you. Your shoes will never be filled and YOU WILL NEVER BE FORGOTTEN!
Blackhawk Walters
Blackhawk Walters
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved