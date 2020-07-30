I will never forget the first day I meet Mike, he was in Rookie school but already had his EMT Certification so they stationed him at my station Company 10 so the others could catch up to Mike’s certifications. They and the rest of us, never caught up to Mike, he was head and shoulders above the rest of us his whole career. Mike was as big and strong and as fearless and as intelligent as anyone who has ever been a Firefighter. He was a Legend from day one and will always remain a Legend to those of us who knew him. Thanks Mike for taking the time to teach me how to rappel, it has saved my butt a few times. Thank you for the loyal and dedicated service you preformed not only in Virginia but the many locations all over the country you responded too. Thank you for your warm smile and willingness to share all your knowledge and always treating us as true brothers and sisters. Your love of life and love for the Fire Service affected all of us who had the pleasure to work with you. Your shoes will never be filled and YOU WILL NEVER BE FORGOTTEN!

Blackhawk Walters



Friend