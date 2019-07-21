Home

Bayside Church Of Christ
5025 Shell Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23455
(757) 460-4754
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Bayside Church of Christ
5025 Shell Road
Virginia Beach, VA
View Map
Michael C. Neal Obituary
Michael Calvin Neal, 70, of Norfolk, passed away July 9, 2019, with much of his family nearby. Mike was a proud veteran who developed his love of electronics while in the US Navy, then used those skills in the private sector and retired after 25 years of service with the Government of the United States of America in 2007. His faith, family and love of freedom were present throughout his life. He was a gifted musician and eternal tinkerer. He loved and supported his family unfailingly, and truly loved the Lord, having served as a faithful Deacon for many years in the Church of Christ.

Mike was predeceased by his parents Calvin and Jacqueline Neal, also of Norfolk. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 52 years, Carolyn; daughters Amy Callighan (Mike) and Anissa Shotwell (Rodney), three brothers; Bruce, Ronald, and Jeffrey with families; many nieces, nephews, Grand and Great grandchildren. Mike will be missed and remembered by all who knew and loved him for the special man he was.

A memorial service will be held Friday July 26th at 11:00am at Bayside Church of Christ; 5025 Shell Road, Virginia Beach, 23455
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 21, 2019
