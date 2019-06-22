Michael Faulcon, Sr., with his wife by his side, peacefully transitioned to his heavenly Father on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) Medical Center in Richmond, Va. Born on October 24, 1952, in Portsmouth, Va., he was the 5th child born to the late John Henry Faulcon, Jr. and Mary Evans Faulcon. He was predeceased by two brothers: John L. Faulcon, Sr. and Derwood Faulcon.



Michael grew up in the Douglas Park section of Portsmouth. He accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized at Noble Street Baptist Church (Portsmouth). In later years, he and his family united with First Baptist Church Crestwood (Chesapeake) where he served as the Vice Chair of the Trustee Board and as a member of the Male Chorus. He subsequently united with First Baptist Church South Hill.



Michael graduated from I. C. Norcom High School in 1970 and earned a B.S. degree in business from Norfolk State College (now University) in 1975. In the spring of 1972, he was initiated into Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. through the Pi Gamma Chapter at Norfolk State. In 1976, he became a charter member of the newly established graduate chapter, Gamma Xi, in Virginia Beach.



On June 16, 1977, Michael and his college sweetheart, Cynthia Lee, were united in holy matrimony and they shared their lives together for 42 years minus 1 day. From their union, two (2) sons were born: Michael C. Faulcon, Jr. and Brian W. Faulcon.



Michael worked in the field of information technology at Fort Lee, Petersburg, Va. and Ft. Eustis, Newport News, Va. He retired from Ft. Eustis in 2011 as the Director of Information Management after a total of 35 years of federal employment.







In addition to his devoted wife, Cynthia, and his loving sons, Michael Jr. (Tierra) and Brian, others left to cherish his memory are five grandchildren: Caleb I. Williams, Tyler D. Faulcon, Michael C. Faulcon III, Cyann L. Faulcon, and Thomas W. Faulcon; two sisters: Evelyn F. Crenshaw of Bel Air, Maryland, and Angela F. Buckner of Virginia Beach; two brothers: Kenneth C. Faulcon, Sr. (Nettie) of Virginia Beach, and Allen W. Faulcon (Deborah) of Piscataway, NJ; two uncles: Jessie Faulcon and Orrett Morgan of Maryland; a goddaughter, Rosalizes Wright; three sisters-in-law: Denise L. Lee, Pamela L. Jones (David) of Chesapeake and Charlina C. Monroe (Varis) of Jupiter, Florida; several nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends including his brothers of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.



The visitation will be Sunday, June 23, 2019, from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM; the family will receive visitors from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM. The Memorial Service of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. will commence at 5:00 PM.



Michaelâ€™s life celebration service will be held on Monday, June 24, 2019, at 11:00 AM at First Baptist Church South Hill, 3633 Galberry Road, Chesapeake, Va. 23323. The funeral will be livestreamed from the Church at www.fbcsouthhill.com. Click Live Stream and click Funeral Live Stream.