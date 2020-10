Michael Cartwright went to be with the Lord on the morning of Thursday, October 15th.He is survived by his daughters, Tammy and Melanie (Jacoby) and his sons, Rodney (Danielle) and Joseph, and his grandchildren, Caleb, Seth, Riley, Kegan, Brody and Bailee.A memorial service will be held at 6:30PM on Monday, October 26th at Missionary Full Gospel Church in Norfolk. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com