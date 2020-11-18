1/1
Michael Cashin Baecher
1930 - 2020
Michael Cashin Baecher, age 90, passed away peacefully on November 9, 2020. He was born on June 12, 1930 in Norfolk, VA to the late Cecelia Cashin Baecher and John Joseph Baecher. Mike was the beloved husband of Joan Gerloff Baecher with whom he shared 69 years of marriage. He was preceded in death by his oldest brother John J. Baecher Jr. and sons-in-law Jude C. Crouch and Joe S. Sheppard. He is survived by his wife Joan; daughters Joan B. Sheppard of Fernandina Beach, FL, Cecelia B. Crouch of Richmond, VA, and Catherine B. Prutsman (Richard) of Virginia Beach, VA; sons, Michael C. Baecher Jr. (Natalie) of Stuart, FL and James P. Baecher (Nanette) of Birmingham, AL; twin brother Cecil C. Baecher; ten grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

A funeral mass will be held on November 24 at 11:00 am at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Norfolk. Due to COVID-19, family requests that masks be worn, and attendees practice safe and respectful distancing. For those wishing to donate in Mike's memory, family would be honored if they are made to The First Tee of Hampton Roads, 2400 Tournament Dr, Virginia Beach, VA 23456 (firstteehamptonroads.org). A complete and detailed obituary can be found on H.D. Oliver Funeral Home website (www.hdoliver.com).

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
H.D Oliver Funeral Apartments
2002 Laskin Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
(757) 428-7880
