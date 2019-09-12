|
Michael D. Baker of Norfolk passed during the morning hours of 9/9/19 in his home after a long health battle.
He served his country in the USAF from 1972-1984 before joining private industry as a machine mechanic.
He leaves behind his loving mother, Julia Ann; his two beautiful daughters, Caroline & Michelle; his younger sister, Donna (Scott); his younger brother, Rick (Tonya); his six grandchildren, four great grandchildren, multiple aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his wife, Karen; his father, Richard; and his sisters, Linda and Julie.
There will be a private memorial service on a later date. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 12, 2019