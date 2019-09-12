The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Tidewater Drive Chapel
8464 Tidewater Drive
Norfolk, VA 23518
(757) 583-0177
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Baker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael D. Baker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael D. Baker Obituary
Michael D. Baker of Norfolk passed during the morning hours of 9/9/19 in his home after a long health battle.

He served his country in the USAF from 1972-1984 before joining private industry as a machine mechanic.

He leaves behind his loving mother, Julia Ann; his two beautiful daughters, Caroline & Michelle; his younger sister, Donna (Scott); his younger brother, Rick (Tonya); his six grandchildren, four great grandchildren, multiple aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his wife, Karen; his father, Richard; and his sisters, Linda and Julie.

There will be a private memorial service on a later date. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Tidewater Drive Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Tidewater Drive Chapel
Download Now