Vice Admiral Michael D. Malone, USN (Ret.), passed away on Thursday, 20 June 2019 at Portsmouth Naval Hospital, surrounded by his family and loved ones.



"Mike" was born on 2 February 1948 in Brooklyn, NY. He graduated from Chaminade High School (class of 1966) and graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy with the Class of 1970. That same year, he married Janet Geddes Freer at St. Kilian Roman Catholic Church in Farmingdale, NY. He earned his Navy Wings of Gold in 1972. During his distinguished 34-year naval career, he served in positions of increasing responsibility.



Mike enjoyed watching golf and his beloved Yankees and Giants, playing golf, traveling, working on his farm, reading and spending time with his grandchildren. He had an indomitable spirit and he has left an indelible mark on all who had the privilege to know him. He was cherished as a father, grandfather, husband, friend and peer. He was taken far too soon.



Mike is survived and will be desperately missed by his wife of 49 years, Janet; his daughters, Sheila and husband, Mark; Casey and husband, Dan; and Mary and husband, JP; son, Patrick and wife, Veronica; sisters, Kathie and Maggie; six grandchildren, Madeline and husband, David; Zachary, Colin, Cody, Charlotte and Kevin; stepmother, Mary; and yellow lab, Gracie.



Mike was a passionate advocate of active duty service members and their dependents. Donations may be made in his memory to the Wings Over America Scholarship Foundation (WOASF) for the VADM Michael and Janet Malone Scholarship. Donations may be mailed to WOASF, 770 Lynnhaven Parkway, Virginia Beach, VA 23452 or made online at (www.wingsoveramerica.us).



He believed his high school, Chaminade, establishes a foundation of achievement, spirituality and leadership in their students. Donations may be made in his memory to the Chaminade Torch Fund online at (www.chaminade-hs.org/support/torch-fund). Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 30, 2019