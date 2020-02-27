The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
601 North Witchduck Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
(757) 671-1717
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Graveside service
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
2:00 PM
Midgett Family Cemetery
4284 Variety Mills Rd
Arrington, VA
Michael D. Midgett


1957 - 2020
Michael D. Midgett Obituary
Michael D. Midgett, 62, passed away on February 25, 2020. He was born on April 21, 1957 to the late Addie and Llewellyn D. Midgett in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Michael was a Engine Builder for Fairbanks Morse Engine.

He is survived by his loving wife of 30 years Lisa F. Midgett; son Michael W. Midgett; daughters Erica Hilliard and Keren Rosenfield; brothers Mark Midgett and Vance Midgett; sisters Penny Alfred, Gayle Noland and Sharon Hughes; and 2 grandchildren Michael W. Midgett and McKenzie Midgett.

A visitation will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at Rosewood Kellum Funeral Home, 601 N. Witchduck Rd., Virginia Beach VA. A graveside service will be held on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Midgett Family Cemetery, 4284 Variety Mills Rd., Arrington, VA. You may offer your condolences at www.kellumfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 27, 2020
