On Aug 8, 2019, Michael D. Falkner, 68, passed away with his family by his side in Virginia Beach, VA. He retired from the Virginia Beach Police Department, was a veteran of the Army National Guard, and worked at the Virginia Beach Sheriff's office. He is survived by his daughter, Kristin H. Smith, her husband Christopher, grand daughters Chloe & Kylie, sister Debbie Fulgham, her husband Bill, and their son Billy.
A celebration of life will be held at Princess Anne Memorial Park with honors on Thursday, Aug 22, at 11am. Friends may offer condolences at www.mem.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Aug. 11 to Aug. 18, 2019