The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
601 North Witchduck Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
(757) 671-1717
Celebration of Life
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
601 North Witchduck Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Scherman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael E. Scherman


1963 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael E. Scherman Obituary
Michael E. Scherman, 55, passed away on Nov. 26, 2019. He was born on Dec. 2, 1963 in Shields, Illinois. Mike was a welder for the Dept. of Defense and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, brother, and friend.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Dorothy Scherman; and sister, Mary Switzer.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Sandra; children, Cheyenne and her fiance David, Sierra, and Jeffrey; granddaughter, Amelia Rose; brothers, Ernest Scherman Jr. and his wife Gwendolyn, Alfred Leroy Scherman and his wife Terri, and Frank Andrew Scherman; sister, Von Dale and her husband Jeff; beloved four-legged best friends, Gunner and Winchester; and a host nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

A celebration of Mike's life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, Dec. 2, 2019 at Rosewood Kellum Funeral Home. You may offer condolences to the family at www.kellumfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -