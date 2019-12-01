|
|
Michael E. Scherman, 55, passed away on Nov. 26, 2019. He was born on Dec. 2, 1963 in Shields, Illinois. Mike was a welder for the Dept. of Defense and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, brother, and friend.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Dorothy Scherman; and sister, Mary Switzer.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Sandra; children, Cheyenne and her fiance David, Sierra, and Jeffrey; granddaughter, Amelia Rose; brothers, Ernest Scherman Jr. and his wife Gwendolyn, Alfred Leroy Scherman and his wife Terri, and Frank Andrew Scherman; sister, Von Dale and her husband Jeff; beloved four-legged best friends, Gunner and Winchester; and a host nieces, nephews, and dear friends.
A celebration of Mike's life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, Dec. 2, 2019 at Rosewood Kellum Funeral Home. You may offer condolences to the family at www.kellumfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 1, 2019