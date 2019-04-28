Mike passed peacefully on April 25th, 2019 at Beth Sholom Village. Mike was born in Norfolk, Virginia and considered Phoenix, Norfolk and New York as home. He spent many years working with children and families in all three cities. Mike contributed to many changes in the way services were and are provided to children and families. Mike worked up until the last couple of months of his life helping others. Mike wants to thank all the folks at Child and Family Support Services (CFSS), Community Solutions and Hampton Department of Social Service all of whom supported him over the years as well as his colleagues at the many agencies he was part of in his 40 year career. Mikeâ€™s brother, Paul and his extended family have been amazingly supportive with his journey to fight cancer over the past seven years. The folks at CFSS whom he has worked with many years, have been by his side every step of the way during his health related complications. Mike also was honored to have his cousin Marcia Terkeltoub at his side during his final months once he returned to Norfolk. Mike would like to thank Antoine Jenkins for his unconditional support throughout his illness and for being the light of his life. Latoya Colbourne has been an important part of his life for 30 years. Memorial contributions in Michaelâ€™s memory may be made to Blocker Norfolk Family YMCA, 312 W. Bute Street, Norfolk, Virginia 23510, YMCA.org or Beth Sholom, Village, 6401 Auburn Drive, Virginia Beach, Va. Virginia 23464, bethsholomvillage.comPer Mikeâ€™s request there will be no formal service. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary