Michael Emil Morad, "Mikee", 70, passed away November 6, 2019 in Norfolk, Va. He was predeceased by his parents, Emil and Mary Morad.
Mikee was a Navy Submariner who proudly served in the U.S. Navy retiring after 24 years. He also retired from C & T. Marine where he was a Marine Electrician.
Mikee was fortunate in life, finding the love of his life, Cynthia Lee Morad "Cindy". They were together for 37 years until her death leaving him with a broken heart that he never truly recovered from.
M & M Pop Pop was survived by his 4 much loved daughters Angela Morad, Roberta Stiffler (Jon), Emily Morad, and Michelle Taylor (Jeremiah), his beloved grandchildren Darrion, Laurence, Keayrah, Neveah, Joseph, and Crystal. He also left behind his brother/best friend/confidant Emil Morad Jr. and his sisters Annette and Louann. Gramps had numerous "adopted children" and "adopted grand-children" that he loved and cherished as if they were his own.
Mike was a dedicated member of the Knights of Pythias for over 40 years. He served in many local offices including the Past Chancellor Commander at Lodge 169, in Norfolk, where he was a current Trustee. He was the Grand Prelate on the State level. He was currently serving as the Secretary of the Dramatic Order of the Knights of Khorassan (DOKK) Temple #228. He was also a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, Aerie #3204, in Virginia Beach.
While Mike would have never wanted anyone to be sad, the family requests that black not be worn. A visitation will be held from 6:00 pm to 9:00 PM, on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Altmeyer Funeral Home, 5033 Rouse Drive, Virginia Beach. Funeral services will begin, Friday at 11:00 AM, at Altmeyer and proceed to Albert G. Horton Jr. Veterans' Cemetery, 5310 Milners Road in Suffolk. There will be Celebration of Life on Saturday, 12-3 PM at the Knights of Pythias Lodge #106, at 3467 Azalea Garden Road, Norfolk. There will be an Eagle service and memorial at a later date.
Mike was a big man with a bigger heart. He will be missed by the scores of those who had the fortune to know him and be called his friend. Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.altmeyerfh.com. No flowers, please. The family would greatly appreciate it if donations were made to the in Mike's name by visiting www.tmcfunding.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 13, 2019