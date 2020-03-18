|
Michael Eugene Larson, Sr., 56, of Norfolk, VA, passed away on March 14, 2020.
Born February 13, 1964, in Maine, he was a longtime resident of Norfolk, VA. Michael was a member of Local 110 Plumbers and Pipefitters Union for 35 years.
Michael was preceded in death by his mother, Georgia Des Jardens and his brother, Jeffrey Paul Larson. He was survived by his wife, Elizabeth; daughter, Megan Christine Barger; his son, Michael Eugene Larson, Jr.; and step-children, Austin, Marlee and Maya; and step-siblings, Chris Stancil (Deborah), Deborah Phillips, Dan Stancil (Robin), and Sharon Santos. He is also survived by his father, Joseph Thomas Larson; his step-mother, Julia Ann Larson; his brothers, Darrin Larson (Anita) and Joseph Larson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Tidewater Drive Chapel on Saturday, March 21, at 3 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at:
www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 18, 2020