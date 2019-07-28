The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Tidewater Drive Chapel
8464 Tidewater Drive
Norfolk, VA 23518
(757) 583-0177
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
2:00 PM
Forest Lawn Cemetery
Michael Eugene Lints Obituary
Michael Eugene Lints, 59, of Norfolk, VA, passed away July 26, 2019.

Born in Norfolk, VA, he was a Carpenter with Mid-Atlantic Home Builders.

Michael was preceded in death by his father, Clarence Eugene Lints, Jr. Left to cherish his memory: his mother, Margaret Copperthite Lints of Norfolk; sisters, Karen â€œBootieâ€ Lindquist, Marsha E. â€œTootsieâ€ Hayes and her husband, Scott, and Patricia â€œHoneyâ€ Gallagher and her husband, Kip; brother, Steven E Lints (Julie), of High Point, NC; uncle, Jack Copperthite; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins; and his faithful companion, Bear.

A graveside service will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery on Wednesday, July 31, at 2 p.m. Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Tidewater Dr. Chapel is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Norfolk SPCA in memory of Michael. Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 28, 2019
