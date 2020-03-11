The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments
1501 Colonial Avenue
Norfolk, VA 23517
(757) 622-7353
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments
1501 Colonial Avenue
Norfolk, VA 23517
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
3:00 PM
H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments
1501 Colonial Avenue
Norfolk, VA 23517
Col. Michael Feodor Carpenter

Col. Michael Feodor Carpenter Obituary
Col. Michael Feodor Carpenter, USAF, Ret. passed away March 7, 2020. Born in Elberton, Georgia and raised in Charleston, South Carolina, the son of the late Lucas and Maria Carpenter.

Col. Carpenter was a graduate of Clemson University and received a masters degree from the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College. He was a fighter pilot with the U.S. Air Force, retiring as a Colonel after 29 years of service.

He is survived by his wife of 13 years Brenda Jefferson Carpenter of Norfolk, son Miles Dylan Carpenter (Lorraine), daughter Dr. Erika Carpenter Rich (Craig), granddaughter Violetta Sophia Rich. He is also survived by his brother Dr. Lucas A. Carpenter, III (Judy) and was predeceased by his sister Jeanette Butler.

Funeral services will be held in the Norfolk Chapel of H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts. on Saturday, March 14th at 3:00 p.m. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday afternoon from 5 to 7 P.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 11, 2020
