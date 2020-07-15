Michael (Mike) Francis Ott of Virginia Beach, VA died suddenly on July 10th, 2020. He was 55. He was born on June 19th,1965 to Sheila (Mullarkey) and Michael Francis Ott, Sr., in Youngstown, Ohio.Mike was a native of Richmond, VA where he attended Benedictine High School. He graduated with a B.S. in Political Science from the United States Naval Academy in 1988 and received his commission in the U.S. Navy. He received his Master's in Technology from the Naval Post Graduate School and a Masters of Arts in Defense Studies from Kings College, London, England. Mike served on active duty for 31 years and retired as a Captain. Captain Ott commanded numerous units at sea culminating with his final command as Commodore of Naval Beach Group Two in Little Creek, VA. His impact and knowledge as a leader in Amphibious Warfare can't be accurately captured on paper as he was an anchor on the JEB Little Creek waterfront for over 20 years. His awards include the Legion of Merit, Meritorious Service Medal, Navy and Marine Corps Commendation medal, Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, and various unit, campaign and service medals.Mike's remarkable courage, bravery, energy, generosity, intellectual curiosity and leadership led him to an accomplished career and life as a husband, father, son, brother and friend. His Navy career led him to relocate with his family overseas to Honolulu, HI, and London, UK, but he was blessed to spend the bulk of his career in Virginia Beach, VA. He was a loyal leader and mentor who cared deeply about people. Mike was a charismatic, passionate, generous man who was strongly committed to every member of his family and friend group. He had a strong sense of purpose and touched everyone he met. Fearless both intellectually and physically, his recreational hours were spent supporting his four sons in whichever sport or opportunity life presented. One never missed him on the sidelines cheering for his sons and the teams they represented. He loved anything that had to do with the sea.Mike was a decorated Naval Officer, a great American and Patriot but his greatest source of pride was his family. He was a dedicated husband to the love of his life, his wife of 32 years, Shawn Anne Chatfield and father to his four sons, Michael (Chat), Nathan (Nate), Andrew (Drew) and Dayton and his beloved chocolate lab, Baloo. Along with his mother Sheila and his parents-in-law Anne and George Chatfield, he leaves behind his sister, Lisa Ott Johnson (Michael) of Singapore, brother Joseph Patrick Ott of Hartfield VA and sister Donna Ott Gates of Austin, Texas, nephew, Hammond Branch Johnson, nieces Mia Christine Gates, Alden Rose Gates and Addison Dare Ott , as well as many devoted friends from around the world. He was predeceased by his father.A memorial service has not yet been planned, but his family intends to have his ashes committed to the sea.In lieu of flowers the family wishes to honor Mike's passion for leadership with gifts to Norfolk Academy, 1585 Wesleyan Drive, Norfolk, VA 23502, with notation "Captain Mike Ott".