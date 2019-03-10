|
Michael George ("Mike") Mott, Sr., 71, of Sand Dunes Resort, died suddenly on February 20, 2019. Mike was born in Norfolk, VA, the youngest child of the late George W. Mott, Jr. and Eunice (West) Mott. Survivors include his wife, Jennysue D. Mott of the home, son, Michael G. (Patti) Mott, Jr. grand-daughters, Madison A. Mott and Morgan A. Mott all of Blackstock, SC, and sister, Judy M. Taylor (Robert) of Rockville, MD. The complete obituary can be found on the McMillan and Small Funeral Home & Crematory web site www.msfh.net.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 10, 2019