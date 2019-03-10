The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
McMillan-Small Funeral Home and Crematory
910 67th Ave North
Myrtle Beach, SC 29572-7506
843-449-3396
Michael George "Mike" Mott Sr.

Michael George "Mike" Mott Sr. Obituary
Michael George ("Mike") Mott, Sr., 71, of Sand Dunes Resort, died suddenly on February 20, 2019. Mike was born in Norfolk, VA, the youngest child of the late George W. Mott, Jr. and Eunice (West) Mott. Survivors include his wife, Jennysue D. Mott of the home, son, Michael G. (Patti) Mott, Jr. grand-daughters, Madison A. Mott and Morgan A. Mott all of Blackstock, SC, and sister, Judy M. Taylor (Robert) of Rockville, MD. The complete obituary can be found on the McMillan and Small Funeral Home & Crematory web site www.msfh.net.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 10, 2019
