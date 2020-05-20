Michael George Mumejian
1994 - 2020
Michael George Mumejian embraced every aspect of life with love and dignity and stood for not only his family and friends, but for those who could not stand for themselves. Michael's love knew no bounds. There is a not a person who met Michael who was not better for having known him, and if fortunate enough, having been loved by him. Michael George Mumejian left us May 16, 2020 in Virginia Beach. Michael was born September 20, 1994 to George (Nick) and Sheri Mumejian. Michael was a graduate of Cox High School and a student at Old Dominion University. Michael is the brother of Kara, Christopher (and Angelica), Nicolas (and Virginia) Mumejian, the uncle of Ryker, Declan, George, and Zayn Mumejian, the grandson of Betty Needham, the nephew of Ano Mumejian, Maro and Jack Bozzella, Scott and Shannon Needham, and family to many, many more and all who were privileged to know him. Michael loved his friends and family dearly.

A visitation will be held from 4pm until 9pm on Wednesday May 20, 2020 at Altmeyer Funeral Home, 5033 Rouse Drive Virginia Beach. The funeral mass will be held at 11am Thursday May 21, 2020 at St. Gregory the Great, 5345 Virginia Beach Blvd, Virginia Beach.

Donations can be made in Michael's name to I Need a Lighthouse, Inc. by visiting tmcfunding.com


Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
20
Visitation
04:00 - 09:00 PM
Altmeyer Funeral Home Southside Chapel
MAY
21
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Gregory the Great
Funeral services provided by
Altmeyer Funeral Home Southside Chapel
5033 Rouse Dr
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
757-422-4000
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 19, 2020
Michael Barlow
Michael Barlow
May 19, 2020
Christian Colbert
Christian Colbert
May 19, 2020
Gone too soon. May your beautiful soul Rest In Peace. You will be greatly missed.
Antoinette
Friend
May 19, 2020
Nick, Sheri and family, Michael was truly an amazing young man with many gifts. We were very blessed to have known and spent time with him. We have wonderful memories with him and and you'll, and he will always be in our hearts. Praying for the Lord's supernatural peace that surpasses all understanding, love and comfort for your family. Love you'll- xo
The family
Friend
May 19, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Sandy Claxton
Acquaintance
May 19, 2020
a loved one
a loved one
May 19, 2020
Nick, Thinking of you and your family during this very difficult time. May Michaels memory be a blessing to you all.
Aaron Perlow
Friend
May 19, 2020
Our prayers to you and your family during this time of sorrow. May you Rest In Peace Michael.
Benjamin Marle
Coworker
May 19, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Tom Ellmer
Friend
May 19, 2020
a loved one
a loved one
May 19, 2020
Rest In Peace Michael. You will be missed every day.
Cindy & Ron Duncan /Lewis
Friend
