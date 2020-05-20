Michael George Mumejian embraced every aspect of life with love and dignity and stood for not only his family and friends, but for those who could not stand for themselves. Michael's love knew no bounds. There is a not a person who met Michael who was not better for having known him, and if fortunate enough, having been loved by him. Michael George Mumejian left us May 16, 2020 in Virginia Beach. Michael was born September 20, 1994 to George (Nick) and Sheri Mumejian. Michael was a graduate of Cox High School and a student at Old Dominion University. Michael is the brother of Kara, Christopher (and Angelica), Nicolas (and Virginia) Mumejian, the uncle of Ryker, Declan, George, and Zayn Mumejian, the grandson of Betty Needham, the nephew of Ano Mumejian, Maro and Jack Bozzella, Scott and Shannon Needham, and family to many, many more and all who were privileged to know him. Michael loved his friends and family dearly.
A visitation will be held from 4pm until 9pm on Wednesday May 20, 2020 at Altmeyer Funeral Home, 5033 Rouse Drive Virginia Beach. The funeral mass will be held at 11am Thursday May 21, 2020 at St. Gregory the Great, 5345 Virginia Beach Blvd, Virginia Beach.
Donations can be made in Michael's name to I Need a Lighthouse, Inc. by visiting tmcfunding.com
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 20, 2020.