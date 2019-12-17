The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Michael Gerard Jordan passed away on December 12, 2019 unexpectedly from heart complications. Born in Norfolk Va. on October 28, 1948, he was the eldest son of Frances Hill and Herman Jordan. Michael worked for the Federal Government for decades. Even after retirement he continued to work sharing his expertise taking on contract assignments with several Government Agencies. Michael was an avid bowler and participated in tournaments all over the U.S. He was known for his quick wit and always having a funny response at the ready. He loved to travel with Aruba being one of his favorite destinations. He prided himself on the lifelong friendships he was able to maintain over the years. Michael was opinionated and tough, but his generosity is what touched so many people in his life. He was predeceased by his sister Carol Wilder. He is survived by his only daughter Tara Jaketic of Charlotte, N.C, his mother Frances Hill, sister Constance James, brother Howell Hill Jr., nephews Jason and Gerard Wilder and granddaughter Jordan. A memorial service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday December 19, 2019 at New Life Worship Center 925 Briar Hill Rd. Norfolk, Va. 23502. Words of Sympathy can be expressed at www.riddickfuneralservices.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 17, 2019
