CDR. Michael Horace Hamilton, US Navy, Ret., 87, passed away on April 27, 2019.Mr. Hamilton received his Bachelor of Science from the University of Miami and Masterâ€™s Degree from the University of Texas. He retired as a Commander from the U.S. Navy after 24 years of service. He served on the USS Oriskany among many other duty stations and served 4 years in the U.S. Air Force.Survivors include his wife of 26 years Patricia C. Hamilton; 4 children, Michael Rowell Hamilton, Michael Scott Hamilton, Michael Keith Hamilton and Michelle Efird; 4 step children, Danny, Richard and Donald Rawles and Diane Sheely; 14 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019, 1:00 p.m. at Princess Anne Memorial Park with full military honors.Friends may offer condolences at www.smithandwilliamskempsville.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 2, 2019
