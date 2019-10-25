The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Neck Chapel
1264 Great Neck Rd N
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
(757) 496-9727
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Neck Chapel
1264 Great Neck Rd N
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
Interment
Following Services
Princess Anne Memorial Park
Michael J. Boyd Obituary
Michael J. Boyd, 77, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away on October 23, 2019.

Born in Enfield, NC, he was the founder of Heritage Transmissions and Motors for 40 years. He was a lifetime member of the Plaza Volunteer Fire & Rescue.

Michael was preceded in death by his father, James E. Boyd and his brother Joseph Boyd. Left to cherish his memory are his spouse, Diana L. Boyd; sons, Stacy J. Boyd and his wife, Mary R., and Troy D. Boyd; his mother, Esslear C. Ott; four grandchildren, Brittany Nosay and her husband, Neal, Tyler Boyd, Troy Dylan Boyd, and Madison Boyd; and three great-grandchildren, Jesse, Sawyer, Daxton and many nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be held at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Neck Chapel on Monday, Oct. 28, at 2 p.m. Interment will follow at Princess Anne Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Vigilantwatchinc.org. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019
