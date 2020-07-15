Michael J. Russell having professed that by the grace of God and faith in his Savior and having the assurance of his salvation, redemption, and a new life after the end of his mortal life, entered into the presence of his Lord and Savior around 4 July 2020 after an extended battle with chronic health issues. We are forever grateful to the family of the liver donor who provided us with 12 more Christmases together. Mike is survived by his parents John W. and Yvonne M. Russell, sister Laura A. (Kenneth) Carter, brother Doug (Karen) Russell and many close friends. Mike will be remembered as a precise and principled Naval Architect and Marine Engineer and an engaged naturalist and environmentalist who respected and appreciated God's handiwork. A man of many talents, he was a master craftsman at all he undertook from baking bread to woodturning to gardening. Mike was a thoughtful and loving brother and son whose impact will be felt for generations to come. Although he will be missed dearly, precious memories of days gone by will be cherished for a lifetime. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia at foodbankonline.org
or The Union Mission Ministries of Norfolk Virginia at unionmissionministries.org
