Michael James Watts
1952 - 2020
Michael James Watts, 67, passed away March 7, 2020 at his home in Elizabeth City, North Carolina surrounded by his family. Mike was born in 1952 in Norfolk, Virginia to Samuel Watts and Rosina Esposito Watts, both deceased. He is survived by his wife, Deborah, sons, Corey, Matthew (Libby), and daughter, Rachel (Jim) along with his brothers, Skip (Paris), Joe (Benita), David (Sandy), sister-in-law Maureen, and their families. Michael's younger brother, Paul, passed away on May 13, 2020.

Mike graduated from Norfolk Catholic High School in 1970 and attended Old Dominion University. Mike and Deborah got married in 1977 and settled in Norfolk, Virginia to raise their three children. Always the entrepreneur, Mike ran his own small business before moving on to Real Estate. A man with many talents, his favorite job was being a dad. He loved adventures with his family, whether it was riding bikes, walks at the beach, playing frisbee golf, coaching tennis or working in the yard and fishpond. Mike was passionate about learning. He loved art, sports, jazz, the Beatles, the Washington Redskins and grilling on the deck. He was a wonderful father, husband, brother, son and friend. We will miss him each and every day.

A Funeral Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated at Christ The King Catholic Church, 1803 Columbia Avenue, Norfolk, Virginia on Tuesday, July 21 at 11:00 a.m. Please arrive 30 minutes prior to the service for seating and wear a mouth covering. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the SPCA of Northeastern NC, 102 Enterprise Drive, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 or Albemarle Home Care and Hospice, 311 Cedar Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Watts family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Christ The King Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Twiford's Funeral Home - Elizabeth City
405 E CHURCH
Elizabeth City, NC 27909
(252) 335-4395
