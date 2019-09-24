|
|
Rest in Peace
Mike Cashvan sadly passed away Sept 21st 2019. He was 75 years old. Born April 8th, 1944 in New York, New York. He grew up in Garden City, New York with Sister Barbara Karcher and Brother Ken Yarow. He moved to Virginia and attended Norfolk Catholic High School.
Mike Cashvan was a well known builder and Developer in Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, and beyond.
Mike was a Beloved Father and Friend. He will be succeeded by his Daughters Mikel Lee Romeo and Carlye Ann Strumski, and sons Brian Yarow, Richard Yarow, and Mike Romeo.
A memorial service will be held at Altmeyer Funeral Home 5033 Rouse Dr
Virginia Beach, VA 23462 on Tuesday, September 24th, at 2 PM.
The theme is Margaritaville so get your Tommy Bahama shirts and flip flops out.
There will be two separate receptions following the service. One will be at Bravo 193 Central Park Ave, VB, VA 23462 from 3-7 PM and the other will be held at a private residence.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 24, 2019