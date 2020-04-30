Home

More Obituaries for Michael Chappell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Jay Chappell


1953 - 2020
Michael Jay Chappell Obituary
(Chesapeake, VA) Michael Jay Chappell, 66, passed away April 23, 2020. Born October 26, 1953, in Norfolk, and resided in Deep Creek his entire life. He was the son of the late Romes and Louise Chappell. He was predeceased by his brothers, Richard and David Chappell and his daughter, Wendy Hutchens Ford.

Michael graduated from Deep Creek High School in 1972. He then went on to work for Ford Motor Company for over 35 years where he retired. Michael was a devoted member of the Kingdom Hall. He loved fishing, crabbing, gardening, but most of all his love and devotion for his grandchildren.

He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 42 years, Paula Chappell. His children Kevin Hutchens (Wendy), Michelle Phelps, and Angela Walker (Chris). His sisters Donna McLamb (Wayne) and Karen Connor, all of Chesapeake. Also left to cherish his memory, are his loving grandchildren along with a host of family and friends.

Burial will be private at a later date.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 30, 2020
