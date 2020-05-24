Michael John McDonough
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael John McDonough, aged 54, passed away on May 7, 2020 in Wraysbury, Staines, United Kingdom. A graduate of Cox High School, Class of 1983, he went on to attend Bridgewater College, the University of Virginia, and George Washington University Law School. He is survived by his wife Lara Church McDonough and two daughters, Sydney and Jessica Jade ("JJ"), as well as father Michael R. McDonough of Virginia Beach, sisters Jean Rolke and Nancy Beaulieu Jacksonville, FL, and Krista Vicich of Raynham MA. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later time. Donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to EQUI-KIDS Therapeutic Riding Program at equikids.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot from May 24 to May 25, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved