Michael John McDonough, aged 54, passed away on May 7, 2020 in Wraysbury, Staines, United Kingdom. A graduate of Cox High School, Class of 1983, he went on to attend Bridgewater College, the University of Virginia, and George Washington University Law School. He is survived by his wife Lara Church McDonough and two daughters, Sydney and Jessica Jade ("JJ"), as well as father Michael R. McDonough of Virginia Beach, sisters Jean Rolke and Nancy Beaulieu Jacksonville, FL, and Krista Vicich of Raynham MA. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later time. Donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to EQUI-KIDS Therapeutic Riding Program at equikids.org.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot from May 24 to May 25, 2020.