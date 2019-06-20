Michael Joseph Davis, 72, passed away Tuesday. Born in Washington, DC, he was the son of the late Jerry and Geraldine Davis. Mike graduated from UVA with a degree in nuclear engineering and earned an MBA from the University of Arkansas. He served in the U.S. Air Force as a nuclear safety officer during the Vietnam Era and was stationed at RAF Bentwaters, UK. It was there he developed a passion for British history and culture.



After the Air Force, Mike was a shift test engineer at Norfolk Naval Shipyard. He worked for the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission since 1979 and retired from that position.



Mike will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather whose wit and humor will bring a smile for years to come.



Mike is survived by his wife of 49 years, Dorothy (Dottie) Davis; son, Dr. Michael E. Davis (Christina), and daughter, Jennifer A. Davis; two beloved granddaughters, Tristyn (9) and Evyn (5); brother Stephan R. Davis (Billie), and sister, Kathleen D. Harmon (Michael) as well as several nephews and extended family.



A service with military honors will be conducted on Saturday, June 22nd at 2pm in Loving Funeral Home. Rev. Dabney Walters will officiate. The interment will be private at the Horton Veterans Cemetery. Friends are invited to sign the online guest book at www.LovingFuneralHome.com



In lieu of flowers, please send donations in support of our veterans to the Gary Sinise Foundation www.garysinisefoundations.org Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 20, 2019