Michael Joseph Neary, 61, of Norfolk, Virginia passed away September 29, 2020 in Sentara Leigh Hospital.
Mike was born in New London Ct., son of CDR. USN, Retired Joseph Francis Neary and the late Mary Allen (Suzie) Neary. He was a Master Carpenter and had worked at RD Lambert and Son, Vinings Marine Group, Ocean View Golf Course, and Caregiver for his best friend, John Moore. He was a member of the National Rifle Association. He enjoyed NASCAR, Baseball (NY Yankees), Fishing and Cooking.
He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Abbie Neary; their children, Ashley Neary ( Brandon Sweeney) and John Michael Neary (Zoe Fraser); Brothers, Jim Neary (Karen), Joey Neary (Faith) John Emmett Neary (predeceased); Sisters, Kit Charalambous (Bambos)and Karen Davis (John) as well as numerous extended family members including many nieces and nephews and dear friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, October 3, 2020 @ 11AM at St. Stephen, Martyr at 1544 S Battlefield Blvd, Chesapeake, VA 23322. Burial will follow at Eastern Shore Chapel Cemetery, VA Beach, VA. The family will receive friends in the Norfolk Chapel of H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts. Friday, October 2, 2020 in the evening from 6 to 8 P.M. Please wear a face mask if attending any services and practice social distancing. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com