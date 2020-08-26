Michael K. Randolph, 83, of Virginia Beach, VA passed away on August 23, 2020. He was born in Brownsville, Pennsylvania and raised in Morgantown, West Virginia.He served in the United States Marine Corps and, after moving to Virginia, worked for 32 years as a printer at the Washington Post, where he was honored with the Eugene Meyer Award for career achievement.He was predeceased by his son, Michael Allen. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Phyllis Ann Randolph; his son, Mark Randolph; and his grandson, Thomas "T.J." Randolph.Arrangements are by Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Princess Anne Chapel. Condolences may be offered to the family at: