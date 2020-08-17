1/
Maj. Michael L. Gilman
1944 - 2020
Maj. Michael L. Gilman, 76, of Chesapeake, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 12, 2020.

Maj. Gilman was born June 1, 1944 in Riverside, California to the late Mary King and Leon Lande. He was also predeceased by his adoptive father, Mel Gilman.

Upon graduation from the University of Notre Dame in 1966, Mike Gilman was commissioned through the NROTC program as a Marine 2nd Lt., retiring as a Major in 1986.

Survivors include his loving wife, Denise Lodge; children, Michael Gilman (Greta), Brendan Gilman (Jennifer), Erin Footland (Erik), Lori Boyer (Chuck), Lisa Han (Sang); ten grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be conducted at 11 am, Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Oman Funeral Home, 653 Cedar Rd. Chesapeake, VA 23322. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society, https://www.nmcrs.org/ . Friends are invited to share memories and sign the online guestbook at www.omanfh.com.


Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
653 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 547-5184
