Michael L. Mooring
Michael L. Mooring, 61, of Chesapeake, VA, passed away on June 22, 2020.

Born in Gulfport, MS, he was the son of the late Leon and Evelyn Mooring. He retired from the United States Coast Guard after 24 years of service.

Left to cherish his memory: his wife of 37 years, Karen Mooring; daughter, Ashley Phelps; son, Paul Mooring; two brothers, Oscar Mooring (Tamara) and Troy Mooring (Ron); sister, Teresa Horne; and many other loving family members.

The family will receive friends at Snellings Funeral Home, George Washington Hwy. Chapel on Saturday, July 4, from 2 to 4 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.snellingsfuneralhome.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot from Jun. 29 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
4
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Snellings Funeral Home - George Washington Highway Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Snellings Funeral Home - George Washington Highway Chapel
1144 George Washington Highway N 
Chesapeake, VA 23323
(757) 487-1395
June 26, 2020
May you find strength from the love and care that surrounds you and comfort in the memories that you shared. Please accept my sincere condolences. 2 Thessalonians 3:16
