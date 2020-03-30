|
Lt. Cmdr. Michael L. Childress, (Ret.) 94, went to be with his Lord on Wednesday, March 25th, 2020, with his daughter, Sherry, by his side. He was predeceased by his precious wife, Jean Cyphers Childress. He was also predeceased by his parents, Woody and Ora Childress of Baton Rouge, La., his older sister, Ruth C. Murray of Baton Rouge, La., younger brother, Robert W. Childress of Monroe, La. and infant sister, Adelaide Ruth Childress.
Mike is survived by his daughters, Bonnie Touchette and her husband, Dr. Leonard Touchette of Woodbridge, Va. and Sherry Uribe and her husband, Tom Uribe of Virginia Beach, Va.; his five grandchildren: George T. Bowden, IV, Dr. David Touchette (Lauren), Leigh Anne Viemeister (Scott), Lindsay Touchette and Steven Touchette; and 5 great-grandchildren; also four beloved nephews and numerous great nieces, nephews and cousins.
A private graveside service was held on March 28th at Forest Lawn Cemetary. Hollomon-Brown, Tidewater Drive, handled the arrangements. An extended obituary can be found and condolences offered at www.hollomon-brown.com
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to either Sheila's Place, 4621 Valley Forge Lane, Va. Beach 23462 or Calvin Presbyterian Church, 2901 E. Little Creek Rd., Norfolk, Va 23518
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Mar. 30 to Apr. 5, 2020