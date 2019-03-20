|
Michael L. Daniels, 60, of Chesapeake, VA, transitioned from this life on Friday, March15, 2019, at his residence alongside his beloved wife, Cortrelius W. Daniels. â€œI have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.â€ Viewing 1-6pm Friday, March 22, 2019 in Graves Funeral Home. Funeral Service 11am Saturday, March 23, 2019 in St. Paul Church of God in Christ.Professional services with dignity have been entrusted to Graves Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 20, 2019