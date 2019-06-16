|
|
Michael Lee Barden
Michael Lee Barden, 71 passed away on June 12th, 2019 surrounded by his family. Preceded in death by parents, Robert and Florence Barden, son, Robbie and siblings Lucille and George.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of more than 50 years, Kathy, daughter Michelle, grandchildren Matthew and Jysseca (Jim), great-grandchildren Jimmy and Mykenzie, sister Gaye (Eddie), brother-in-law Robert, sister-in-law Madonna and several nieces, nephews, family members, friends and especially the "Ocean View Mafia".
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 16, 2019