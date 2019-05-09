Home

CARRSVILLE- Michael Lee Bohan, 80, passed away peacefully while surrounded by family on May 5, 2019. A native of Chicago, Illinois, he was predeceased by his wife of 22 years, Madeline Pearl Bohan. Michael was a retired auditor with Dominion Power and a retired Chief Petty Officer in the United States Navy. Survivors include two daughters, Sharon Hays (Jack) and Brittany Bohan; son Michael H. Bohan; seven grandchildren, James Smith, Joshua Smith, Jacob Smith, Brianna Bohan, Gregory Bohan, Brandy Arwood and Jack Hays Jr.; nine great-grandchildren; and two siblings.Services will be private.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 9, 2019
