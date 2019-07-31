|
SUFFOLK- Michael Lee Moring, 67, passed away July 14, 2019 in Obici Hospital. Born in Norfolk on May 12, 1952, he was the son of the late Bernard C. (BC) Moring, Jr. Mike graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School, attended William & Mary, graduated from Old Dominion University, worked locally as a civil engineer and eventually retired after several years with the City of Norfolk. While employed with the city, he worked on the construction of The Nauticus Maritime Center. For many years, Mike was a dedicated volunteer and EMT with the Bennettâ€™s Creek Rescue Squad.
He is survived by his mother, Margaret â€œPegâ€ Elsasser Moring; sons, Brandon Moring and wife Leslie, and Ryan Moring; four granddaughters, Kyelle, Gabby, Lilly and Lila Moring; three siblings and their spouses, Chris Moring (Kate), Mark Moring (Nina), and Melissa Moring Hubbard (Kevin); a niece and several nephews.
Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the .
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 31, 2019