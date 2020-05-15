Died at home May 6, 2020
We will miss each other for awhile,
But we will never forget your smile.
To all of those that think of me,
Be happy as I go out to sea.
If others wonder why I'm missin'
Just tell 'em I've gone fishin'
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 15, 2020.