MICHAEL LEE WROTON
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share MICHAEL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Died at home May 6, 2020

We will miss each other for awhile,

But we will never forget your smile.

To all of those that think of me,

Be happy as I go out to sea.

If others wonder why I'm missin'

Just tell 'em I've gone fishin'

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 15, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
May 14, 2020
Mike was my first friend when I came to AGMS 7th grade.....rest easy brother
Bobby Sr
Friend
May 14, 2020
Mike Wroton was a great guy and I've known him since Lake Taylor High School days.
Cornelius Artis
Friend
May 14, 2020
Mike always has a smile on his face and was constantly making other people laugh; he will be terribly missed. I pray that he is smiling down on us from the big lake in the sky with fish fighting to get hooked.
Suzann
Friend
May 13, 2020
I think Michael was 5 years old when I became friends/family with the Wroton family. Bryan, Michael, and David were like brothers to me, and their family was like an extended family to me. I am sorry for your loss. Love you all. Love you Mike
Jay Lane
Friend
May 13, 2020
You are part of the reason I am the man I am today, we had many great adventures together and one day we will see each other again, rest easy brother
Ian
Friend
May 13, 2020
Mike, I wish you fare winds and following seas! Farewell my Friend.
The ClemBalls
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved