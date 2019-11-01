|
62, passed away on October 5, 2019. He was predeceased by his mom and dad. He is survived by his wife Debbie, his children Curtis Joyner (Amanda) and April Rowe (Elliot); his grandchildren Marcus, Carter, and Etta; his sisters Shirley Hopkins, JoAnn Dias, Vickie Williams (Roger), and Sheila Kemper (Dave). A memorial gathering will be held on Sunday, November 3rd from 1-3pm at Loving Funeral Home in Portsmouth. Additional information may be found at www.LovingFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 1, 2019