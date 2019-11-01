The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Loving Funeral Home
3225 Academy Avenue
Portsmouth, VA 23703
(757) 484-3373
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Loving Funeral Home
3225 Academy Avenue
Portsmouth, VA 23703
62, passed away on October 5, 2019. He was predeceased by his mom and dad. He is survived by his wife Debbie, his children Curtis Joyner (Amanda) and April Rowe (Elliot); his grandchildren Marcus, Carter, and Etta; his sisters Shirley Hopkins, JoAnn Dias, Vickie Williams (Roger), and Sheila Kemper (Dave). A memorial gathering will be held on Sunday, November 3rd from 1-3pm at Loving Funeral Home in Portsmouth. Additional information may be found at www.LovingFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 1, 2019
