Michael Lycurgus Barrett
Michael Lycurgus Barrett, 40, lost a 5-year courageous battle against cancer on Thursday, November 26, 2020.

Michael graduated from Nansemond Suffolk Academy in 1998 where was captain of both the football team and lacrosse team his senior year. He went on the play lacrosse at Lynchburg College.

He fought his disease tirelessly so he could stay with his family that he loved so dearly. As hard as his battle was at times he maintained a beautifully positive attitude and strength as he continued to love and care for his family.

Left to cherish his memory; his wife Lindsey and his children Ayden, Riley and Everett, his parents Kirk and Lynn Barrett, his brother Todd Barrett and partner Peter, his grandparents Harold and June Barrett, aunt Betsy Luxhoj and husband Pete, uncle Tom Barrett and wife Jennie, uncle George Burnell and many dear cousins. Michael is predeceased by his brother Blake, his maternal grandparents Malcolm and Merle Burnell and paternal grandmother Ruth Vaughan Barrett.

A celebration of his life will be planned for a later date. Memorial donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, PO Box 1893 Memphis TN, 38101-9950.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Nov. 29, 2020.
November 28, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss, Lynn. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family during this difficult time.
Marcia Gray
Friend
November 28, 2020
Kirk and Lynn,
I am so saddened to hear about .Michael. May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Know that I will be thinking of you in the coming days ahead..
Brenda Hampton
Friend
November 28, 2020
Words cannot express how sorry I am to hear of this. I was blessed to work with Lynn. My prayers and sincere condolences.
Hope Smithwick
Friend
