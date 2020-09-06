Chesapeake - Michael Mark Labudovich, 61, passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020. He was born in Oakland, CA to the late Marco Labudovich.He is survived by his wife, Kathy S. Labudovich; his mother, Adella Labudovich; a daughter, Blair Labudovich and husband Robert Burger; and a sister, Cindy Labudovich.A funeral service will be held 11 AM Wednesday, September 9, at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Bennetts Creek Chapel. Burial will follow in Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday from 6 - 8 PM.