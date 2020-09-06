1/
Michael M. Labudovich
Chesapeake - Michael Mark Labudovich, 61, passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020. He was born in Oakland, CA to the late Marco Labudovich.

He is survived by his wife, Kathy S. Labudovich; his mother, Adella Labudovich; a daughter, Blair Labudovich and husband Robert Burger; and a sister, Cindy Labudovich.

A funeral service will be held 11 AM Wednesday, September 9, at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Bennetts Creek Chapel. Burial will follow in Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday from 6 - 8 PM.

www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Sturtevant Funeral Home- Bennetts Creek Chapel
SEP
9
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Sturtevant Funeral Home- Bennetts Creek Chapel
Sturtevant Funeral Home- Bennetts Creek Chapel
2690 Bridge Road
Suffolk, VA 23435
(757) 483-4392
