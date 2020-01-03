|
Michael McCoy Lewis, 61, of Chesapeake, VA, was called home, Dec. 31, 2019. Michael attended Chesapeake Public School and served honorably in the US Army. He graduated from Northern Virginia Community College, earning his AAS in Business Administration. Michael enjoyed family and friends with his endearing spirit and larger than life personality. Viewing is Jan. 5 from 11am-5pm. Homegoing service is Jan. 6, 2020 at 11:00am Metropolitan Funeral Service, Portsmouth Chapel
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 3, 2020