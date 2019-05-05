It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Michael M. Reynolds, 70, who passed away April 29, 2019 after a 14-month valiant battle with pancreatic cancer. Michael was a man of extreme integrity. His words and actions were an example to many in both his professional and personal life. His positive influence had a lasting impact on the young people he worked with during his 36 year career in education, especially Special Education. He pushed his students and co-workers to continually be the best they could be. During his time at Churchland High, he was Department Chair for Special Education, 504 coordinator, and introduced inclusion at Churchland; just to name a few of his achievements. Many of his students kept up with him after they left high school and following his retirement from Portsmouth Public Schools in 2012. Upon retirement, he joined the Board of Directors for the Holiday House and once again gave it his all. He also became â€˜yard manâ€™, parts runner and helper for his wife and her brotherâ€™s family business, Clemâ€™s Heating and Cooling. Michael was predeceased by his parents, Kenneth and Marian Reynolds, and stepmother, Betty Reynolds. He is survived by his loving wife and best friend of 38 years, Dawn Marie Clements Reynolds; their gift from God, son Sam M. Reynolds (Sierra Faye); and adorable grandson, Ayden Michael Reynolds. He will be greatly missed by extended family, numerous friends, former colleagues, the Clemâ€™s Gas family, as well as former students Rashod and Keelon.The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Monday, May 6, at Baker Foster Funeral Home, 5685 Lee Farm Ln., Suffolk. A Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 7, at St. Maryâ€™s Catholic Church, 536 Homestead Rd., Chesapeake. Memorial donations may be made to Holiday House of Portsmouth, Oasis, or Portsmouth Catholic Regional School. Condolences may be registered at BWFosterFuneralHome.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 5, 2019