The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baker-Foster Funeral Home
5685 Lee Farm Ln
Suffolk, VA 23435
(757) 483-1316
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Reynolds
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael McKay Reynolds

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Michael McKay Reynolds Obituary
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Michael M. Reynolds, 70, who passed away April 29, 2019 after a 14-month valiant battle with pancreatic cancer. Michael was a man of extreme integrity. His words and actions were an example to many in both his professional and personal life. His positive influence had a lasting impact on the young people he worked with during his 36 year career in education, especially Special Education. He pushed his students and co-workers to continually be the best they could be. During his time at Churchland High, he was Department Chair for Special Education, 504 coordinator, and introduced inclusion at Churchland; just to name a few of his achievements. Many of his students kept up with him after they left high school and following his retirement from Portsmouth Public Schools in 2012. Upon retirement, he joined the Board of Directors for the Holiday House and once again gave it his all. He also became â€˜yard manâ€™, parts runner and helper for his wife and her brotherâ€™s family business, Clemâ€™s Heating and Cooling. Michael was predeceased by his parents, Kenneth and Marian Reynolds, and stepmother, Betty Reynolds. He is survived by his loving wife and best friend of 38 years, Dawn Marie Clements Reynolds; their gift from God, son Sam M. Reynolds (Sierra Faye); and adorable grandson, Ayden Michael Reynolds. He will be greatly missed by extended family, numerous friends, former colleagues, the Clemâ€™s Gas family, as well as former students Rashod and Keelon.The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Monday, May 6, at Baker Foster Funeral Home, 5685 Lee Farm Ln., Suffolk. A Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 7, at St. Maryâ€™s Catholic Church, 536 Homestead Rd., Chesapeake. Memorial donations may be made to Holiday House of Portsmouth, Oasis, or Portsmouth Catholic Regional School. Condolences may be registered at BWFosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Baker-Foster Funeral Home
Download Now