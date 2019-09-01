|
|
Michael McMurran Isphording, 57, passed away July 7, 2019 at his home in Haymarket, VA. He was predeceased by his father Walter Scott Isphording. He is survived by his wife Susan, his mother Frances K. Isphording of Knotts Island, NC, sisters Leigh Cook (Tommy) and Kathryn Byrne (Dick) of Chesapeake and brothers Page Ishphording of Knotts Island and Thomas Isphording (Bonnie) of Disputanta, VA. He was born and raised in Norfolk, VA and owned McMurran Remodeling and Building in Haymarket. A celebration of life is being held in Warrenton, VA on September 7th from 1-4 pm at the Moose Club.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 1, 2019