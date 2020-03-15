|
|
Michael Peter Evans passed away on March 3, 2020 surrounded by those who loved him best. After graduating from Highland Regional High School in Blackwood, New Jersey in 1977, Michael traveled throughout Europe and the Mediterranean while serving in the United States Navy on the USS Nimitz. Following his service, he enjoyed several years in Las Vegas before returning to the East Coast. Earnest, honest and always honorable, Michael worked all his life and actively practiced random acts of kindness. Preceded in death by his father, Myrl "Pete" Evans, Michael is survived by mother Dolores, sisters Merril (Michael), Dee, Linda and Anna (Bill), nieces Lindsay and Sophia and nephew Alex. Private memorial service to be held later. In lieu of flowers, please donate to VA Medical Center c/o Voluntary Services #1125, 1201 Broad Rock Blvd., Richmond, VA 23249.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 15, 2020