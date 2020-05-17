Mike Owen, 64, passed away on May 13th, 2020. Born in Friedberg Germany, he was the son of Jack and Betty Owen. His siblings were Paul Owen, Jin Carlisle, Jack Owen, and Deborah Owen.



Mike is survived by his daughter, Stacey Pilla and her husband Joe Pilla, daughter Lisa Harlow, and his dog-daughter, Sheba. He leaves behind his beloved grandchildren: Monet Felton, Corbin Pilla, Alexis Harlow, Weston Pilla, and Aiden Harlow. And his great-grandchildren Laney Newell and Ollie Rex.



He is known to his friends as "Mike", his relatives called him "Mickey", and his family called him "Grandad".



Mike traveled the world as a boy, as the Army moved his family many times. But he established his roots in Virginia Beach, where he lived in the same home for almost 40 years. He worked for STIHL and G.E. as a master machinist. He enjoyed his work because he loved to work with his hands to design and create things. He was somewhat of an amateur inventor, creating many contraptions and devices that he could explain in intricate detail.



He was an avid fisherman. He was known to "wet a line" in saltwater, fresh water, or any water he could find. Nothing brought him more joy than fishing with his grandsons.



Mike's other hobby was racing. His NASCAR memorabilia collection was among his most prized possessions. His passion landed him on the track in 1987 when his car and crew won 1st place in the 20-Lap Race at Langley Speedway.



Mike was a generous and kind man. He lived to help others. He never asked and always gave. He was a genuine Southern gentleman. He loved his family dearly, and called his mother every single day. He lived a humble and modest life.



He was an integral part of raising his grandkids. At the baseball games, performances, concerts, etc. they could look into the crowd and see his face beaming with pride. He was well liked in the community, and had many friends in his Plaza neighborhood. For those that new him well, he was known to break out his guitar. He would sing and strum a few chords. He recorded an album around 2002, titled GRANDAD, Off His Rocker.



When the COVID restrictions are lifted, a celebration of his life is planned for June 10th, 2020 on the Lynnhaven River. This is a private ceremony for family members due to the pandemic. But we would ask his friends and neighbors to honor him by showing kindness and compassion to others.



