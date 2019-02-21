The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
Michael R. Pipis Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Michael R. Pipis Sr. Obituary
Michael R. Pipis, Sr., passed away on February 19, 2019. He was born in Rocky Mount, NC to the late Leticia Norville and Michael Pipis. He was a member of The Church of the Epiphany and served on the Vestry. He was also Past Master of Norview Lodge #113, Khedive Temple, Khedive Provest Guard, Chesapeake and Suffolk Shrine Clubs. He is survived by his wife, Lynne B. Pipis; son, Michael R. Pipis, Jr.; daughter, Blake Pipis; granddaughter, Lindsy Whittaker. A funeral will be held 11:00 a.m., Friday, February 22, 2019 at the Church of the Epiphany, 1530 Lafayette Blvd., Norfolk, VA. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery at 2:30 p.m. The family will receive friends from 6:00 till 8:00 p.m., Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Indian River Chapel. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Khedive Transportation Fund, 645 Woodlake Drive, Chesapeake, VA 23320. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 21, 2019
