Michael went to be with our Lord and Savior March 19, 2019 after a short illness called retirement fever. He was so relaxed it was fatal.Mike had a long and distinguished career with 16 years at Norfolk Naval Shipyard, where he worked on submarines and surface craft and 25 years with Naval Station Norfolk, as a Progressman and later Facilities Management with NAVFAC.Michael was also a licensed master plumber and gas fitter. He was well liked by everyone and received commendations from the Navy and several Navy Commanders and Carrier Strike groups for jobs well done.He is predeceased by his parents, Richard H Roper and Sarah E Green; an older sister Patricia and husband Joseph Hall; and a brother Dick Roper. Mike is survived by his wife of 42 years, Debra Roper; a son, Brian Roper and wife Kelly; two grandsons, Brian Jr. and Grant; an uncle, Bob Green at 95 years young; his sister Rebecca Parsons and husband Terry; nephews, Terry Jr. Parsons and Tim Parsons, Tony Hall and Rick Roper; nieces, Karen Roper Keanan and Kim Roper Dietterich; and a sister, Kaye Etheridge and family.Big thank you to Bon Secure Hospice for helping in Mikeâ€™s last days, and to Mikeâ€™s many friends, co-workers and neighbors who must be absolutely stunned by Mikeâ€™s sudden departure of this realm.In lieu of flowers, Mikeâ€™s favorite charity is St. Jude Childrenâ€™s Research Hospital ( ) A viewing will be at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Tidewater Drive Chapel from 4-5:00, on Sunday, March 24, 2019. A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, March 25, 2019 In the funeral home chapel with burial following at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary