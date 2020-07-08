Michael Randolph "Randy" Waterman, 64, died July 4, 2020. Randy was born May 8, 1956 in Virginia Beach, Virginia to Maurice R. Waterman and June Riggs Waterman. In addition to his parents, he is survived by two daughters, Michelle and Kimberly; five grandchildren; two sisters Debbie Cooper (Stevie) and Donna Voliva (Tony); several nieces and a nephew.
Randy was a hunting guide for Swan Island Hunt Club and enjoyed carving decoys. He also spent time as a commercial fisherman.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Knotts Island Volunteer Fire and Rescue, Community Hospice, and his caregiver, Kathy Newnam, for their compassionate service they provided. There will be no service at this time.